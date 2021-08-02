Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

VFF stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.74 and a beta of 3.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

