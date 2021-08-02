Geode Capital Management LLC Has $527,000 Position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Alkaline Water were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Alkaline Water by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.

WTER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.96 on Monday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

