Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,535 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.12 and a quick ratio of 21.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

