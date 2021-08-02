GET Protocol (GET) Price Reaches $2.38

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $27.10 million and approximately $566,545.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.74 or 0.00821737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091690 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.