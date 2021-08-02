GET Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $27.10 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $27.10 million and $566,545.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.74 or 0.00821737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091690 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

