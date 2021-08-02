Gibson Energy (GBNXF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

GBNXF opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBNXF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

