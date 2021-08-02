Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.33

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.33 and last traded at $100.04, with a volume of 10470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

