Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $71.23.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

