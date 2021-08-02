Global Internet of People, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SDH) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th

Global Internet of People’s (NASDAQ:SDH) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Global Internet of People had issued 6,720,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $26,880,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Global Internet of People’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Global Internet of People stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91. Global Internet of People has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

