Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFIT stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76.

