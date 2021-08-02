GoByte (GBX) One Day Volume Hits $36.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $429,442.18 and $36.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

