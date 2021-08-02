Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 11,819 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 235.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Shares of STZ opened at $224.34 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

