Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

