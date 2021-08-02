Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,582 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

BABA opened at $195.19 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

