Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,370 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.