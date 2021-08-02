Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $226.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

