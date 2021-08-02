Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 660 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $77,857,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $312.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.41. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $186.23 and a 1-year high of $316.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.