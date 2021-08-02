Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 75 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,762 shares of company stock worth $38,138,113 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $991.46 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $995.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $905.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

