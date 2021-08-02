GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.
In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GoHealth stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. 973,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.36. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
