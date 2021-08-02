GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. 973,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.36. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

