Golar LNG (GLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLNG opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

