Golden Green Inc. Acquires New Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.15% of Falcon Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.