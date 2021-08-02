Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 20.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Workday by 97.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

WDAY traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.81. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

