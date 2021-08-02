Golden Green Inc. Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up about 0.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $240.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

