Golden Green Inc. Invests $420,000 in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.52% of VOC Energy Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 51,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.