Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 14,890 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.32. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.