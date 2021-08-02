Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Ameresco by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

