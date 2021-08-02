Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIDE opened at $6.24 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

