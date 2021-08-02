Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,884 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 52.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

