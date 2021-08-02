Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “na” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Goodfood Market stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.83. 151,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$6.03 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.38. The firm has a market cap of C$724.34 million and a P/E ratio of -93.62.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

