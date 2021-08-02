Govi (GOVI) Price Reaches $2.68 on Major Exchanges

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Govi has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $230,701.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00006737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00103116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00138962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,783.84 or 1.00180881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00841320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,224,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

