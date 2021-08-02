Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,576,000 after buying an additional 122,627 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,440,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,376,000 after purchasing an additional 399,316 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $67.02 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

