Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,016 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

