Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 479,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 226,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 104,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 300,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $21.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56.

