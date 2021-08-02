Gradient Investments LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

MGV opened at $100.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $102.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

