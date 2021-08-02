Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

GPK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,408,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

