Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 8,471 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in National Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.38 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.