Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 227,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,788. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

