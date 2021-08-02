GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.90. GreenSky shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 5,493 shares trading hands.

GSKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GreenSky by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $4,116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.