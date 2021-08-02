Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF opened at $38.72 on Monday. Greggs has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.14.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

