Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.32

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $25.15. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $657.06 million during the quarter.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

