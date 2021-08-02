Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.16% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

GFED stock remained flat at $$24.09 during trading hours on Monday. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

