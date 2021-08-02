Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) by 89.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Guild stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Guild Holdings has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $312.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.82.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Guild Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

