Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $10.70 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $9,758.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00355650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,958,570 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

