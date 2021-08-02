GYEN (GYEN) One Day Volume Tops $193,511.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $193,511.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00102724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00138629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,548.91 or 0.99930776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.00842264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

