Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 148.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $42,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of HAE opened at $60.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

