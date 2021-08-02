Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLNE opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

