Hanger (HNGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Hanger has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $945.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Hanger has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

