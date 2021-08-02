Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.08.

HDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$750.61 million and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.57. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$16.02 and a 52 week high of C$38.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.6700002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.