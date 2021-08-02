Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.77 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,784. The stock has a market cap of $873.39 million, a P/E ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.20.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
