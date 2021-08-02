Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Harsco were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HSC stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

